The 19th season of The Bachelorette, led by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, started last week with a twist. Here, check out when and how to watch the second episode to not miss anything on their journeys.

Four months after the finale of The Bachelor, fans of the franchise finally had their first encounter with Rachel Recchia and Gaby Windey as the new Bachelorettes in Season 19. As always, the suitors made their introductions in the premiere and the women gave their First Impression Roses.

However, Windey and Recchia canceled the first Rose Ceremony and decided to give almost all the men (the twins and Roby were sent home) the chance to go through the second week. The Bachelorettes wanted to try to talk to all of them first.

It’s still unclear how things will work out, especially as there were hints that Rachel and Gaby could potentially like the same men (Logan), while some of the contestants were clear about their intentions (we see you Jordan V.). So, if you want to see how things evolve, check out how to watch the second episode.

The Bachelorette 2022: When can I watch the second episode?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 18 at 8/7c on ABC. You can live stream the show on fuboTV or watch it the following day on Hulu. According to the press release from ABC, in the episode the 29 men left at the mansion will have to compete in a swimsuit pageant.

The episode will also feature the first one-on-one date for both of the girls. According to the press release, Rachel will show off her skills as a pilot with a Zero-G experience, while Gabby will give her date a helicopter ride and “steamy hot tub session.”

We also expect to watch the first rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve's podcast, per Screen Rant, in the first two episodes the men will get to know Gabby and Rachel separately and it will be in the third rose ceremony in which the women will give roses to the men they like, and they can accept or go. It’s unclear if they can try to pursue the other.