It’s almost time for a brand new episode of The Bachelorette 2022. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will continue their journey to find love in Europe with their 14 remaining men. Here, check out when and where to watch or stream it.

The 19th season of The Bachelorette has been a wild ride so far. With co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, the first episodes have been full of surprises, drama and unexpected turns as it's the first time that two women are co-leads.

After both women struggled with feelings of uncertainty waiting for the men to make a decision of who they liked better, Windey and Recchia decided to take the matter into their own hands and gave roses to the men they wanted to pursue.

However, Rachel still had to face some rejections in the third episode’s rose ceremony and it seems like she will be dealing with similar feelings after Logan confessed that he was still interested in Gabby on last episode. If you don’t want to miss anything, check out how to watch or stream the next episode.

The Bachelorette 2022: When can I watch the fifth episode?

The fifth episode of Season 19 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, August 8 at 8/7c on ABC. However, if you can’t watch it on cable don’t worry because you can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.

So, what can you expect from the next episode? According to the ABC press release, Windey and Recchia will continue their journey across Europe in Bruges. And, yes, Logan “decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning.”

After that, Rachel will make a “shocking choice that affects all her remaining men." Meanwhile, Gabby will have her own things going during a group date and both of them, of course, will be enjoying one-on-one dates before the rose ceremony, which according to the press releases, “they won’t soon forget.”