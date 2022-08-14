The Hometown Dates are around the corner in The Bachelorette 2022. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will continue their journey to find love in Europe with their remaining men. Here, check out when and where to watch or stream the next episode.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is already in its deciding stage. There’s only one week away from the Hometown Dates and the two leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have to choose the men they would like to continue on their journey.

It’s safe to say that the season has been full of surprises, drama and unexpected turns. Last week, Rachel suffered another rejection when Logan Palmer told her he still had feelings for Gabby and he would like to explore that connection. It was a hard blow for the pilot, who even canceled the group date after that.

While many fans were expecting Gabby to let him down, she actually decided to maintain him in her group. It’s early to say if Logan made it into the Hometowns, however, at this point anything can happen. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode.

When is The Bachelorette coming out tonight? (Monday, Aug 15)

Next episode of The Bachelorette 2022 will air on Monday, August 15 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC and you can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US). However, if you can’t watch it live, the episode will be available the following day on Hulu.

According to previews and the ABC’s press release, the girls will continue their journey in Amsterdam. It seems like this time both ladies will enjoy their group dates. Gabby will take her men to the Red Light District, while Rachel puts their guys through a “cheesy weightlifting competition.”

As usual, Bachelor Nation can expect two one-on-one dates, and a dramatic rose ceremony in which the leads “are tasked with making tough decisions at the rose ceremony with many uncertainties still in the air,” per ABC’s press release.