The Hometown Dates of The Bachelorette 2022 are here. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will have to make a difficult decision to continue their journey. Here, check out when and where to watch or stream the next episode.

After six episodes of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready for the Hometown Dates with their choices. In an unexpected turn, Windey has only three suitors left, while Recchia does have four beaus.

While producers promised “double of everything” with two leads, many fans have complained about the season feeling rushed. Let’s be honest: Logan Palmer, who got eliminated during the last episode for having Covid-19, had more screen time than frontrunner Erich Schwer, for example.

On the other hand, viewers have seen the leads crying and sobbing, and feeling “unwanted,” and not enough romance. So, fans hope to know more about the suitors during the Hometown Dates, which, as always, promised to be filled with drama and emotion. Check out how to watch the next episode of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette 2022: When is The Bachelorette on?

Next episode of The Bachelorette 2022 will air on Monday, August 22 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the episode live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free-trial in the US. Another option is to stream it on Hulu the following day.

Rachel will visit the families of Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Tyler Norris. Meanwhile, Gabby will meet the families of Johnny DePhillipo, Erich and Jason Alabaster. As usual, the families will have a lot to say to the Bachelorettes and that can cause some friction.

As ABC put it, “family is complicated and with every open door another may close.” In the teaser for the episode, we can see that the girls might not be well received in some homes. Also, maybe some of the men may not be ready for a proposal. Tune in to see what happens!