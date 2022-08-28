Who is ready for some tea? The “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette is almost here and it’s time to know how everyone is feeling after an eventful season. Here, check out when and where to watch or stream the episode.

Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette left viewers hanging after The Hometown Dates. While Rachel did eliminate one of her men, Gabby had a great time with all of her suitors. However, it’s time to know how all the men that didn’t make it into the finale feel about their season in the “Men Tell All” episode.

During the Hometown Dates, fans learnt that two of Gabby’s suitors (Jason and Johnny) weren’t ready to propose to her, even if they are really into her. Meanwhile, during her date with Erich’s family, Gabby told him she was “falling in love with him.”

On the other hand, Rachel met Zach’s family and Tino’s. However, in the latter, she wasn’t very welcomed by his parents, who were worried about all the romance being fake. Meanwhile, she didn’t meet Tyler’s family and broke up with him before their date.

The Bachelorette 2022: When is the “Men Tell All” on?

The “Men Tell All” episode and the results of the Hometown Dates will air on Monday, August 29 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. However, you can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. The episode will also be streaming on Hulu the following day.

Before the “Men Tell All,” fans will watch Aven’s Hometown Date in Salem, Massachusetts. Later, in the reunion of the former suitors and the girls, there are several things to be addressed such as Hayden and Chris’s comments.

Gabby and Rachel will also answer difficult questions from their former suitors and welcome the stars of Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, to the stage to join in on the action. Next week, it will be time for the Fantasy Suites and then the finale!