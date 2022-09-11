It’s time for the (happy?) ending. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to receive a proposal from their men in the big finale of Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Check out when to watch the first part.

The Fantasy Suites Dates are a thing of the past. It’s now or never for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are looking for a proposal from one of their final guys on The Bachelorette. However, as the previews have shown, they could come out of Mexico without one.

In the Fantasy Suites special, we saw how Gabby eliminated Johnny, after he said he wasn’t ready to propose to her. A similar situation happened with Jason, who also realized he didn’t want to engage too soon, but he walked away. So, that only leaves Erich, who seems like the end deal. But… Is he?

On the other hand, Rachel talked with Zach, as she was “worried” about his intentions. This conversation left him feeling uneasy, and before the Rose Ceremony, he asked her for a word. And, there’s where they left fans. So, the finale comes with a lot of emotion. Here, check out when and how to watch it.

When is The Bachelorette 2022 finale on?

The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday, September 13 with the first part of the Finale special at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. If you can’t watch it on cable, you have the option to stream the episode live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on Hulu the following day.

Yes, fans will have to wait for another day to see what happens with the lead ladies. Meanwhile, if you haven’t heard, Gabby will also be featuring as a contestant in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres next week on Disney+.

If you can’t wait to know what happens in The Bachelorette, you can check all the spoilers here. Also, if you’re ready for “Bachelor fun,” you can watch Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere on September 27.