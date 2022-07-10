It’s almost time for a new season of The Bachelorette, and for the first time ever, two women will be the leads: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Here, check out when and how to watch the premiere of Season 19.

The 19th season of The Bachelorette is almost here and fans can’t wait to see the journey of friends Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in their quest for love, especially after things ended with Clayton Echard in the last season of The Bachelor. Here, check out when and how to watch the premiere.

Bachelor Nation can’t wait to know how things will unfold this season, as it’s the first time that the show will have two leads. According to former Bachelor Nick Viall, the season will follow a format similar to “Bachelor in Paradise”, in which if one of the women isn’t interested in one guy, that guy could start something with the other lady.

On the other hand, host Jesse Palmer also talked with US Weekly and teased that the women faced “difficult circumstances and situations” during the season, but in the end everything “worked out.” Does that mean that any of the ladies found their match? He didn’t say but fans are ready to discover it for themselves.

The Bachelorette 2022 premiere: When can I watch the first episode?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC. You can live stream the show on fuboTV. As usual, the first episode will feature all the limo entrances of the men and we probably will find out who receives the first impression rose.

This time, 32 men will be competing for the love of one of the girls. As we said, it will be really interesting to watch who will be attracted to who and as Gabby herself says in the promos, hopefully they won’t fall for the same guy.

Palmer’s words to US Weekly, however, promise that their friendship will end up intact. “It was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow,” the host said. “They made up their own rules along the way, took charge,” he added.