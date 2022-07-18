Season 19 of The Bachelorette is underway and some of the men have caught the eye of the leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Here, check out everything you need to know about Erich Schwer, including spoilers!

Season 19 of The Bachelorette, which you can live stream on fuboTV, is underway and the men are already making an impression on the two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. From what we could see in the premiere, Erich Schwer is one of them. Check out what you need to know about him.

In his bio for ABC, he says that he’s looking for a partner that is “easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women.” He also says that he “hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.”

In the first episode, we saw how Erich connected with both Gabby, whom he kissed, and Rachel. He said that both of the women are “amazing” and that he could see “how this is going to get complicated very quickly." So, who do you think he will pick?

The Bachelorette 2022: How old is Erich Schwer and where is he from?

Erich is 29 years old, and he was born on January 7, 1993, according to Elite Daily. He is from Bedminster, New Jersey but he lives in Los Angeles. He is three years older than Rachel and two years younger than Gabby.

The Bachelorette Season 19: What is Erich Schwer job?

According to Elite Daily, per his LinkedIn, he is an acquisition analyst for a company called Rexford Industrial in Los Angeles. His ABC bio says he is a “real estate analyst.” Also, he spent some time living in New York, working for several companies.

The Bachelorette 2022: Where did Erich go to college?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he got a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a concentration in professional sales from Elon University in North Carolina. He also spent a year at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Spoilers: How far does Erich make it in The Bachelorette 2022?

According to the spoilers or Reality Steve, Erich is one of the four guys who makes it to the Hometown Dates with Gabby. Also, according to Cosmopolitan, he hasn’t been cast in the Bachelor in Paradise meaning two things: he either won or he is being considered as the next Bachelor.