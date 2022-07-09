It’s almost time for a new season of The Bachelorette and fans want to know how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will date the same pool of guys. Check out what we know about the new format here.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 10, and for the first time ever, two ladies will lead the show: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The both were runner-ups of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and they’re ready to try to find love again. You can watch the season on fuboTV.

Windey and Recchia became friends after the not-so-beautiful experience of being dumped on national TV. So, Bachelor Nation was ready to watch these two get a second shot at love after everything that happened with Echard and his emotional mess.

On the other hand, many fans were worried about the friends dating the same pool of guys, and the possible drama that could come with it. Thankfully, as the show has already been recorded, host Jesse Palmer and Nick Viall have shared some thoughts about the format and what viewers can expect of the season.

The Bachelorette 2022 format: The girls made their “own rules”

When the announcement of the joint-season was made, producer Mike Fleiss said in a tweet that they were going to change the format to avoid drama or damaging the friendship. However, no further details were shared until now and it sounds pretty interesting.

According to Cosmopolitan, former Bachelor and actor Nick Viall explained on his podcast The Viall Files that the season will function similar to Bachelor in Paradise, meaning that if one of the girls doesn’t choose a guy, that guy could start something with the other Bachelorette if she wants.

On the other hand, host Jesse Palmer appeared in US Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to promote the season. “Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing. They made up their own rules along the way, took charge,” said Palmer on how the girls navigated the situation.

Palmer also said that the women “faced with a lot of very difficult circumstances and situations” and there were “a lot of different scenarios that we could never anticipate” (falling in love with the same guy? a guy having feeling for both of them?) which prompted “a lot of very difficult conversations [that] needed to be had.”

However, the host also said that at the end of the day “it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow.” He said that he doesn’t know how but “this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”