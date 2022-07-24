Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will continue their journey in the third episode of season 19 of The Bachelorette. Here, check out everything you need to know, including when and how to watch or stream it.

The 19th season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia has been interesting, to say the least. The women have certainly made their own rules and the first two episodes have been full of surprises, including the elimination of one contestant who seemed promising.

As every “journey” in Bachelor Nation, there has been ups and downs, and a little bit of drama. In the second episode, we saw how Rachel was struggling to connect with some of the men who were more interested in Gabby. And, now, according to a preview published by Entertainment Weekly, Gabby will be rejected by others.

However, according to the ABC press release, this is going to be the episode that is going to define the journeys of the two ladies, as it’s expected that they will give roses to the men individually this time and they will have to decide if they stay or go.

The Bachelorette 2022: When can I watch the third episode?

The third episode of Season 19 of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 25 at 8/7c on ABC. If you wish, you can also live stream on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. And you, surely, won’t want to miss it as we also have the scoop of what’s going to happen.

According to the ABC press release, both Rachel and Gabby will have one-on-one dates. The pilot will go full “Hollywood treatment” with the help of TV host Karamo Brown and music of composer Matt White. Meanwhile, Gabby will have the help of fan-favorite and the one and only, grandpa John.

Of course, group activities will also be part of the menu, with a date at the Pasadena palace and an evening at the SoFi Stadium. Finally, the Bachelorettes will make their decision at the rose ceremony and not everything will go as planned.