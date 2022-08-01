Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are still looking for their prince in Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Now, the Episode 4 will air and here are all the details of how to watch or stream it.

It is time for another exciting and emotional chapter of The Bachelorette. In Season 19, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will still be looking for the right person to become their partner and here is all the information you need to know of how to watch or stream this Episode 4.

In the last episodes, Rachel showed some problems to connect with a few of the contestants as they were more interested in Gabby. But according to some sources, we could see a twist in the fourth week as Recchia could find love in a place that no one thought she could.

For Episode 4, the production has some surprises for both the contestants and for the viewers. Now, the journey will be placed at a cruise in France, with some tests in the ship that will decide who will be eliminated and say goodbye to the dream of becoming either Gabby's or Rachel's beloved one.

What time does The Bachelorette come out tonight and where to stream it?

Episode 4 of Season 19 of The Bachelorette will broadcast on Monday, August 1 at 8/7c on ABC. You can also live stream on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial to watch anything you want and not miss a single chapter of this thrilling story.

According to some videos posted in The Bachelorette's official Twitter account, there will be some big surprises this week. One of the most important is that Gabby reveals to Rachel that she is in love, but, of course, the name of the candidate will be releases throughout the episode.

In the city of love, Rachel will have a 1-on-1 date with Tino Franco inside a church, where they will have a romantic dinner and sincere themselves in order to bond better and, maybe, grow a stronger feeling for each other.