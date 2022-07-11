Season 19 of The Bachelorette is here and fans can’t wait to watch Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia try to find love again. Here, check out the results: who received the first impression rose(s), who was eliminated and who remains.

After four months without any Bachelor related news, it was finally time for the premiere of Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are leading the season, after being co-runner ups from Clayton Echard’s last season.

Their “journey for love” began with 32 men and, after the limo entrances, the women started to meet the guys who were competing for their affection. And, as Jesse Palmer teased earlier, the girls definitely started making their own rules in their season.

It’s been leaked that the season will follow a similar style to “Bachelor in Paradise,” with the girls picking the guys they like, but if they don’t want something with one of the girls, they can continue to pursue the other. Here, check out the first results of The Bachelorette 2022.

The Bachelorette 2022 results: Who got the first impression rose?

Rachel gave her first impression rose to Tino, who kissed her on the stairs after telling her that he “figured you might have a little bit of a troubled past with the stairs," referencing Rachel's staircase cry during last season with Clayton. Maybe you'll remember the stairs really fondly now,” he said to her.

On the other hand, Gabby gave her first rose impression to Mario, who also kissed her after talking to her about “emotional openness”. Mario is a personal trainer, while Tino is a general contractor. Will these connections last?

The Bachelorette 2022: Who has been eliminated?

If you found out that this season was going to have twins competing, well, now you know that they are no longer in the game. Joey and Justin Young weren’t able to connect with our lead ladies. They also said goodbye to Roby.

The Bachelorette 2022 contestants: Who remains on the show?

Alec Garza, 27

Aven Jones, 28

Brandan Hall, 23

Chris Austin, 30

Colin Farrill, 36

Erich Schwer, 29

Ethan Kang, 27

Hayden Markowitz, 29

Jacob Rapini, 27

James Clarke, 25

Jason Alabaster, 30

John Anderson, 26

Johnny DePhillipo, 25

Jordan Helman, 35

Jordan Vandergriff, 27

Justin Budfuloski, 32

Kirk Bryant, 29

Logan Palmer, 26

Mario Vassall, 31

Matt Labagh, 25

Michael Vaughan, 32

Nate Mitchell, 33

Quincey Williams, 25

Ryan Mula, 36

Spencer Swies, 27

Termayne Harper, 28

Tino Francom, 28

Tyler Norris, 25

Zach Shallcross, 25