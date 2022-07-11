Season 19 of The Bachelorette is almost here and fans can’t wait to watch Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia try to find love again. Here, check out what we know about the Season 19’s schedule.

Bachelor Nation can't wait for another season of The Bachelorette, which will be led by two well-known and loved women: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Clayton Echard’s co-runner ups are ready to embark once again in the quest for love… And this time, we expect a happy ending for both of them. You can live stream the show on fuboTV.

After going through heart-break in The Bachelor’s season finale, Gabby and Rachel had the last laugh when they were selected as the lead of The Bachelorette. Now, they will date 32 men, who will try to win the heart of one of them. Of course, the journey is not easy, as host Jesse Palmer said that the girls faced “difficult situations” in their season.

There are a lot of questions about how the show will work with two leads, and for the info that has been leaked, it seems like the season will follow a “Bachelor in Paradise” format, in which if things doesn’t work out with one of the Bachelorettes, the guys can try with the other one, if she is also interested. However, viewers have to wait for the exact details.

Schedule for The Bachelorette 2022

Season 19 of The Bachelorette began filming on March 26 in Los Angeles at The Bachelor mansion. According to spoilers from well-known Bachelor source, Reality Steve, the season will also take place on the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise ship, which will travel to Europe.

The show will premiere on July 11 at 8 PM ET on ABC and it’s expected to air every Monday. The episodes will be two-hours long. While the Season finale hasn’t been announced yet, the usual is for a Season to have 10 to 13 episodes so it’s expected for mid-September.

On the other hand, the season will probably include the classic episodes of Fantasy Suites, Hometown Dates, “Men Tell All” and the “After Rose” special. However, with two Bachelorettes it is unclear if that will affect the schedule. Here, check out the expected schedule (that will be updated with more info):

July 11 - Premiere

July 18 - Second episode

July 25 - Third episode

Finale - Mid-september

*This article will be updated.