The Bachelorette finale is here. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are ready for their happy endings… Or not. Here, check out if Rachel and Tino end up together.

It’s been a ride, rose lovers. Season 19 of The Bachelorette was, as promised, one of the most dramatic ever and that includes, of course, the After Rose Special. While Erich Schwer is in hot waters after his ex-girlfriend came forward, fans want to know what happens with Rachel and Tino. And we got the tea.

As fans of the show know, Tino and Rachel’s relationship hasn’t been exactly easy. First, Tino’s parents weren’t happy with his son being on a reality TV competition to get a wife, and they weren’t at all impressed by Rachel.

Then, Tino was insecure about the whole “Fantasy Suites Dates” deal and, finally, as fans watched last week, Rachel basically said that she expected to end with Aven until he, very reasonably, said that he didn’t want to propose so soon. So, does the pair end up together?

The Bachelorette 2022 After the Rose Special: Are Tino and Rachel still together?

According to Reality Steve, Tino and Rachel break up after the finale. Apparently, there were several reasons: communication was poor, there was a lull in the relationship and Tino kissed another girl while still being with Rachel.

In his report, Reality Steve says that Rachel, despite wanting to end engaged, told Tino that she just wanted to date and give back the ring. However, Tino didn’t want that but was “never” clear with her because “he was afraid he’d lose her.”

Reality Steve also notes that Tino wasn’t intimate with this other girl and it wasn’t an “ongoing thing.” According to his spoilers, Tino told Rachel about it and that’s why she ended things with him. This would be the argument that’s hinted at in the previews.