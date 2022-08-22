Tyler Norris is one of Rachel Recchia’s contestants on The Bachelorette 2022. He has made it into the Hometown Dates. However, if you want to know how far he makes it this season, check out the answer here.

The Hometown Dates of Season 19 of The Bachelorette are almost here. Both leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, have had ups and downs during the journey, but it seems like the ladies are close to getting the “happy ending” they’ve always wanted.

One of Rachel’s suitors is Tyler Norris, who has made it into the Top 4 alongside Tino, Aven and Zach. During the last episode, we watch how Tyler told Rachel he was eager for her to meet his family during Hometowns.

"My parents said, if you bring another girl home and she is not the last person you bring home, don't bring her," he told her. Tonight we’ll see what happens between the couple, however, you can check all the spoilers for Tyler here, if you can’t wait.

The Bachelorette 2022: Who is Tyler Norris and how far does he make it?

Norris is 25 years old from Wildwood, New Jersey. He is also a “business owner,” according to his LinkedIn profile. He runs a shop on the Wildwood Beach boardwalk called Spirit Ball, he also graduated from Cabrini University in a Business Management Major.

Per his ABC bio profile, he “isn’t afraid to be over the top” and “wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies.” So far, he has had a great connection with Rachel but… Does he win?

Sadly, no. Tyler Norris doesn't win Rachel’s final rose but he does make it into the Top 3, according to Reality Steve. But if you want to see more of Tyler, you will be able to do so on the next season of Bachelor In Paradise, where he apparently has found a new girlfriend. You can see all the spoilers for The Bachelorette here.