It’s almost time for the Hometown Dates in The Bachelorette 2022. Zach Shallcross is one of Rachel’s contestants and fans believe he is a frontrunner. Here, check out how far he makes it into the season.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, but first leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will have to visit the families of their suitors in the Hometown Dates. One of Rachel’s beaus is Zach Shallcross. Here, check out if he makes it into the finale.

In the last episode, fans watched Rachel pick up her four men for the Hometowns: Tyler, Tino, Aven and Zach. Zach received his rose during a one-on-one date in Amsterdam, in which he told her he was “falling in love" with her.

On Monday, we will see what happens between the couple after Rachel’s meeting with Zach’s family. However, if you can’t wait to know if he is Rachel’s winner or not, check out here all the spoilers for his journey in the Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette 2022: Everything you need to know about Zach Shallcross

Many fans have said they feel this season to be “rushed” or shorter than usual. With two Bachelorettes, there has been less screen time for the guys and it’s been hard to follow all of them. So, here are some facts about Zach to refresh the memory.

He is a 25-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California but lives in Austin, Texas. According to his bio on ABC’s website, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” and says he loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football.

He also has a “huge heart” and he’s looking for someone “compassionate, kind and ready for romance.” During last episode’s one-on-one date, Zach shared that he has been struggling with his mental health and that therapy really helped him, something that Rachel loved.

How far does Zach make it in The Bachelorette 2022?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach eliminates himself during the Fantasy Suites episode. Per Style Caster, Reality Steve wrote in his blog that he has a “conversation” with Jesse Palmer that leads to his elimination. While the source doesn’t know exactly what he says, it has something to do with telling the “truth” to Rachel.

“Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, I don't know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a precursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final three,” Reality Steve said per Style Caster. If you want to know who Rachel's winner is, you can check it out here!