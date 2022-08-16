Season 19 of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end. While Hometown Dates are next week, we already have spoilers from the finale. If you want to know who wins the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, keep reading.

While it’s hard to believe, Season 19 of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end. Co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have already made their choices for Hometown Dates next week, which means that the finale is getting closer than ever.

The journey for the leads have been hard, as they have faced hurtful rejections (especially Rachel). However, luckily for them, they have also formed “strong connections” with some of the men, who are now taking the ladies to meet their families.

With everything that happened on this week’s episode, including Gabby and Nate Mitchell’s breakup, many fans want to know if everything is going to end ok. So, if you can’t wait to know how things end up for the leads, check out all the spoilers for the finale.

The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers: Who does Rachel choose?

First, let’s start with Rachel. Her four men for the Hometown Dates are: Tino Franco, Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tyler Norris. According to Reality Steve, she and Zach have a breakup during the finale, and, according to Cosmopolitan it could be a self-elimination.

However, according to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to… Tino Franco. It could be a shocking decision as Franco has been complaining about feeling left out in the last couple episodes. In fact, in the last episode, the other guys felt Franco was acting like a “baby.”

Who does Gabby pick in The Bachelorette?

On the other hand, Gabby has only three men for her Hometown Dates: Johnny DePhillipo, Eric Schwer and Jason Alabaster. The decision might have come after Logan Palmer had to be eliminated for testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Reality Steve, Windey ends up choosing… Eric Schwer. We have to wait to see what happens in the Hometown Dates. However, while Eric kissed Gabby in the first episode, so far he has only received one rose during a date and fans haven’t seen so much from him.