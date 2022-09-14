The Bachelorette finale is almost here! There are only 6 days left to know the future of Gabby and Rachel, so this can only mean one thing. Get your popcorn ready and sit back, the show is about to start and here's how to enjoy the big night.

Soon we will be able to see the grand finale of The Bachelorette. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to take the last and most important step. Both are looking for a proposal from the remaining guys on the show but as we have already seen it looks like it might not happen. Will they leave Mexico without one? All will be revealed on the last episode.

During the course and development of the show, we saw several attitudes from the contestants towards the main characters that were not fair and they better get the happy endings they deserve otherwise everything will be really chaos for the Bachelor Nation. It's what fans have been waiting for since the first episode aired this season (19) and Bachelor in Paradise is only two weeks away, so we are almost there.

The second part of the final episode is just around the corner and it's going to be quite epic. Get ready for what promises to be one hell of a night with drama, mayhem and hopefully a happily ever after. We are almost at the end of the road and each and every member must make a decision, before it's too late and they regret it.

When will The Bachelorette end and where to watch it?

The second part of the season 19 finale will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. In case you don't have cable, fuboTV will live stream the last episode. The streaming service has a 7-day free trial and then the subscription only costs $69.99 a month. Otherwise you can also watch it on Hulu the next day.

As we've seen since the beginning of the show, Gabby (an ICU nurse from Illinois) and Rachel (a flight instructor from Florida) spent the last 10 weeks narrowing down a group of 32 men to find their ideal match. The two had the largest pool of candidates in the show's history and had to make dozens of eliminations to get to this point.

The two-part finale is just days away. The million dollar question is: Who will the girls stay with? Will they say yes? Will they leave empty handed? It's all very confusing. We can only sit and wait.