After the ending of Season 26 of The Bachelor, it's time for a new season of The Bachelorette, this time with two leads: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Here, check out the details.

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season was dramatic, to say the least. While the ending, Susie getting back with him after dumping him in Iceland, was surprising and disappointing to many fans, there was also good news: Rachel Rechia and Gabby Windey were elected as the next Bachelorette(s).

After both women had to go through a breakup with Clayton at the same time, it’s only fair that both of them get another chance to find love but this time as the leads. This is not the first time that the ABC producers decide to go with two leads, as they did the same for season 11, which started with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson.

However, in that season the male contestants had to choose one to be the lead. This time, both Rachel and Gabby will date the same pool of guys all season long. While it seems a little dramatic (what if they’re into the same guy?), producer Mike Fleiss teased a probable change of format.

When is the next season of The Bachelorette? Release date

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 11. at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also stream it on fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu. Many will be wondering who will be hosting and the answer is Jesse Palmer, who will be back after his first host gig for The Bachelor.

If you didn’t want Clayton’s season, here is a recap of the lead ladies. Rachel Recchia is a pilot from Clermont, Florida. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Ohio University. Rachel wants someone to be spontaneous and adventurous like her.

Meanwhile, Gabby is an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado. On a fun note, she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. On a super cool note: Windey was honored for her work as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021.