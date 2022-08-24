After the Hometown Dates, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to decide with whom they want to spend their lives with. Here, check out when the finale of The Bachelorette Season 19 is.

The 19th season of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end, and we know exactly when the finale will air. This week, viewers saw how (almost) all the Hometown Dates went out, but there’s still one to go before the “Men Tell All” episode.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have made their decisions, about who continues and who doesn't. Rachel decided not to meet Tyler Norris’ family, while she didn’t get along with Tino’s parents after they asked her difficult questions.

On the other hand, Gabby had an easier time visiting the families of Jason, Johnny and Erich. She told the latter that she was “falling in love” with him, after an emotional visit to his parents, as his dad was dealing with cancer (he passed away after shooting).

When is the finale of The Bachelorette 2022?

When the season started, many people wondered if having two leads would affect the schedule. So far, many fans have complained about how the season has felt “shorter” than usual, as they had to follow two different journeys.

However, viewers will be happy to know that there are going to be two Fantasy Suites’ episodes after next week’s “Men Tell All.” The show will also move to Tuesdays in the third week of September, so the second Fantasy Suites’ episode will air on Sept. 13. You can watch the season on fuboTV (free-trial).

The finale will air on Tuesday, September 20, as well as the expected “After the Rose” special. Meanwhile, the following week, fans of the franchise will enjoy the premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” on September 27. ABC confirmed that the dating show will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM (ET).