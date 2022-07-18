The Bachelorette is back with two leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. After the premiere, 29 men are still in the show to try to win the heart of one of the women. Jordan Vandergriff has made clear his intentions. Here, get to know him better.

The Bachelorette 2022: Who is Jordan Vandergriff and how far does he make it?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have officially started their Bachelorette journey with the premiere of Season 19 last week. The women got to know some of the men better, and one who stood up was Jordan Vandergriff.

Jordan V. made it clear from the beginning that he was in the show for Rachel, who, in case you don’t know, is a commercial pilot. Vandergriff is a car racer and we saw him try to connect with Rachel through their passions, who are very similar.

In the second episode, according to ABC’s previews, Rachel and Jordan V. are going on a one-on-one date with a “once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience.” Can their romance also take off? Check out everything we know about Jordan V. and how far he makes it into the show.

The Bachelorette 2022: How old is Jordan V.?

Jordan is 27 years old. He’s from Alpharetta, Georgia. According to his ABC biography, he loves “spending time with his nephews, relaxing on the lake and watching James Bond movies.”

The Bachelorette: How tall is Jordan V.?

According to several reports, Jordan is about 5’10" -5’11". In his bio, Jordan says he is looking for “someone who is sincere, passionate and supportive” and that he wants to “settle and start a family.” We’ll have to see if one of the Bachelorettes will be that woman.

The Bachelorette Season 19: What is Jordan V. job?

Jordan is a professional drag racer for the company Top Fuel. He told Rachel in the premiere episode that his mom is always terrified when he gets into a car that can go from 0 to 337mph in less than four seconds.

The Bachelorette 2022: Where did Jordan go to college?

Before becoming a professional driver, Jordan studied at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, according to Hollywood Life. However, the report says that his LinkedIn page does not clarify whether he graduated.

Spoilers: How far does Jordan make it in The Bachelorette 2022?

According to the spoilers or Reality Steve, Jordan V. does not make it into the final four. However, we don’t know at what point he leaves the show. According to Cosmopolitan, this could be because much of the season took place aboard a cruise ship, and it’s hard to get spoilers.