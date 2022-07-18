Season 19 of The Bachelorette has already started. In the premiere, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia shared that they liked Logan Palmer. Here, check out who is the guy who caught their eye and how far he makes it.

The Bachelorette 2022: Who is Logan Palmer and how far does he make it in Season 19?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette already premiered and fans got to know who were the 32 men willing to conquer one of the co-leads: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The women canceled the first rose ceremony, but they made clear who was on their radar. You can watch the show on fuboTV.

While the First Impression Roses went to two other men, Logan Palmer certainly made an impression the first night. He made his limo entrance carrying two baby chicks in his hands, joking: "When I heard there were two Bachelorettes, I figured I should practice hanging out with a couple of cute chicks all the time.”

Surprisingly enough, neither Gabby or Rachel rolled their eyes at that joke and, actually, they shared that they liked talking to Logan. Rachel said she was “very attracted” to him, while Gabby said that he was “super endearing.” So, here check out everything you need to know about Logan, including spoilers about the season.

Bachelorette Season 19: How old is Logan Palmer and where is he from?

Logan is 26 years old and he grew up in Arizona, before moving to San Diego, California in 2019. In his ABC bio, he describes himself as a “California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time.”

The Bachelorette 2022: What is Logan’s job?

Palmer is a videographer. According to US Weekly, he has worked for KUSI Television, the San Diego Padres and most recently for Raindrop as a production technician. His Bachelor bio says that he is “witty, self-aware and goofy.”

The Bachelorette: What college did Logan attend?

According to US Weekly, his LinkedIn profile says that he graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018 with a degree in strategic communications and an emphasis in advertising. In his bio for the show, Logan says he is " looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry."

How tall is Logan Palmer from The Bachelorette 2022?

According to WikiProfiles, Logan stands at 6’2". In his ABC bio, it says that he “is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is. His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars.”

The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers: How far does Logan make it in the show?

According to Reality Steve, per Distractify, Logan does not make it to the Final Four in either Rachel or Gabby’s group. However, it’s still unclear when exactly he gets sent home. The same source claims that Logan is one of the men who will be part of the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.