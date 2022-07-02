Bachelor Nation can’t wait for another edition of The Bachelorette, which for the first time will have two bachelorette: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Here, check out who is hosting Season 19.

Bachelorette(s) Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to find love on The Bachelorette after last season’s Bachelor Clayton Echard played with their feelings, told them he loved them both and then chose Susie Evans, who rejected him only to then go back with him. Yes, it was messy.

However, Windey, 31, and Recchia, 26, will now move on with their own season of The Bachelorette. The exact details on how the show is going to work are unknown for now, but producer Mike Fleiss said that the season will avoid the obvious problems that could come with a shared season such as… Well, liking the same guy.

The only time that ABC producers decided to go with two leads was in season 11, which started with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson. However, the guys ended up choosing one of them to be the lead. So, fans will have to wait and see what this season brings. Meanwhile, check out who is hosting.

Who is the host of The Bachelorette 2022?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 11. at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also stream it on fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu. And it will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, who will return after being the host last season of The Bachelor.

Palmer’s job as the host last season wasn’t exactly welcomed by all fans. Last season of The Bachelorette was co-hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Either way, Palmer also knows what it's like to be the Bachelor, as he had the honor back in 2004.

He’s also a broadcaster and former NFL quarterback. He has enjoyed a long relationship with The Walt Disney Company, and has worked in several networks such as ESPN, as well as being a contributor to “Good Morning America” and across ABC News.