The 19th season of The Bachelorette follows Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as they are trying to find love. Here, check out everything we know about Tino Franco, one of the contestants, including who he dates and how far he goes in the show.

The Bachelorette 2022: Who is Tino Franco and how far does he make it?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is underway and the two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, are closer to making a decision on which men they will date from now on. According to spoilers, a contestant to watch is Tino Franco, alongside Erich Schwer.

Tino, actually, received the First Rose Impression from Rachel. In the premiere, they shared a kiss after Tino took Rachel to the stairs and told her he wanted to change her more recent memories, referring to her crying during last season with Clayton. “Maybe you'll remember the stairs really fondly now,” he said to her.

It’s safe to assume that Tino is interested in Rachel, as we haven’t seen him engage with Gabby in the same way. So, here, check out everything we know about him and spoilers from his journey. You can watch The Bachelorette on fuboTV (free-trial).

The Bachelorette 2022: Everything you need to know about Tino Franco

Tino Franco is a 28-year-old general contractor. He lives in Playa del Rey, California and, according to his bio for ABC, he is “very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.”

Watching his Instagram (@tino.360), he shows that he likes outdoor activities, such as surfing, camping and cycling. Also, it seems like Tino passes the “here for the right reasons” test, as he says he is “ready to put everything he’s got into building something real.”

He is also interested in building a family, and he wants four kids, according to his ABC bio. For the three fun facts about him, we got: he enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal, 90% of what he eats is meat and he dreams of surfing in Bali.

Spoilers: How far does Tino make it in The Bachelorette 2022?

According to the spoilers of Reality Steve, Tino Franco is one of the four guys who makes it to the Hometown Dates with Rachel Recchia. So, he is consistent, something that we appreciate. However, whether he makes it into the final is still a mystery.