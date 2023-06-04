Season 20 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on June 26. Charity Lawson, who was fourth finalist on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, will have a second chance at love with a new group of men. Here’s what we know about the contestants.

Last season had two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, but despite their friendship, many fans found that many of the relationships felt rushed. So, now with only one lead, the expectations are high for the new connections.

Lawson, a 27-year-old child therapist, will start her season with 25 men. So, if you don’t want to lose her journey to love, remember that you can also live stream the show on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

The Bachelorette 2023: Who are the contestants?

According to reports, this season of The Bachelorette started filming in Agoura Hills, California and ended in Fiji. It was reportedly filmed in one month. There are several notable contestants include Guinness World Record holder Chris Spell, Sean McLaughlin, son of politician Steven McLaughlin and WWE NXT wrestler Caleb Balgaard.

Full list of contestants

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.