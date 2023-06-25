Charity Lawson takes the center stage as the leading lady of The Bachelorette. After capturing hearts as a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, Charity’s journey continues as she becomes the lead for the TV show’s 20th season.

During her impressive run on The Bachelor, which led her to the Hometowns, she established herself as a fan-favorite. The 27-year-old told ET that she was ready to make connections with the 25 men vying for her affection.

As the competition unfolds, viewers will be engrossed in the ups and downs, and we got some spoilers from Season 20 of The Bachelorette here. However, the show has departed from the usual schedule, so here we tell you everything we know about the upcoming episodes.

The Bachelorette 2023 Schedule: What we know so far about Season 20

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air its first episode on June 26, 2023 and it will air all Mondays. However, the upcoming season will have a slight adjustment to its usual time slot. Instead of the usual 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET airing time for the Bachelor Nation franchise, this season will be pushed back by an hour, airing from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, as announced by ABC.

Also, according to Reality Steve, Charity’s season might also be shorter than the average duration. While The Bachelorette typically has a shorter season compared to The Bachelor, Charity managed to narrow down her pool of suitors to just six men after only a few weeks of filming, per the spoilers.

Per Hidden Remote, the usual number of episodes for The Bachelorette is 12 or 13. So, if there’s actually a shortened season, The Bachelorette 2023 could have 10 or 11 episodes. Remember that you can live stream the series on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch all the episodes the following day on Hulu.

Premiere – June 26

Second Episode – July 03

Third Episode – July 10

Fourth episode – July 17

Fifth Episode – July 24

Sixth Episode – July 31

Seventh Episode – August 7

Eighth Episode – August 14

Ninth Episode – August 21

Tenth Episode – August 28