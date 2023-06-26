The Bachelorette 2023 results: Who was sent home and who remains?

Charity Lawson has the spotlight as the leading lady of Season 20 of The Bachelorette. She is coming from being a fan-favorite of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor. And, after a heartbreaking farewell, she’s taking charge in the show.

When Charity was on The Bachelor, she totally won everyone’s hearts and even made it to the Hometowns. Now, at 27 years old, she’s ready to dive into the love game again and try to form connections with her 25 contestants.

However, after the premiere, viewers can’t wait to see how the journey unfolds. While we already got some spoilers from the season, here you can check the results of the show weekly, such as who got roses, who got eliminated and who continues in the show.

The Bachelorette 2023 results: Who got the first impression rose?

The first impression rose went to… Brayden, a 24-year-old nurse from San Diego, who arrived carrying a metal medical-supplies tray during his limo entrance. He and Charity shared a kiss.

Who got eliminated during the premiere of The Bachelorette?

During the premiere, Charity decided that she hadn’t connected with Joe, Taylor, Peter, Nic, Khalid, and Chris. So, she sent them home during the first Rose Ceremony.

The Bachelorette 2023: Who remains on the show?

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.