The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: All you need to know about Aaron B. and how far he makes it

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette has officially started and there are already a few suitors that have caught her attention. Among them, Brayden Bowers, Joey Graziadei, or Spencer Storbeck. However, another strong suitor is Aaron Bryant.

He and Charity got a one-on-one date during episode 2. She picked him up in a vintage Mustang convertible, and they stopped by the Hollywood sign. They bonded over their parents’ marriages, and their love for old-school hip-hop.

Of course, everything went right for Mr. Aaron and he got his rose. However, many fans would like to learn more about him. So, here check out what you need to know of this contestant, as well as how far he makes it in the show.

Aaron Bryant’s profile: Age and Hometown

According to ABC, Aaron B., currently residing in San Diego, California, is 29 years old. Originally from Katy, Texas, he attended Seven Lakes High School.

How tall is Aaron B.?

He is considered one of the tallest contestants in the history of The Bachelorette. According to Hidden Remote, per Tulaney University, where he played college football for two seasons, he measures 6 feet 5 inches tall.

What is Aaron Bryant’s Instagram?

While Aaron B. maintains an active presence on Instagram, he does not appear to be active on other social media platforms. His Instagram feed (user @aaronrbryant) showcases pictures of himself, friends, and family, including a few throwbacks from his football days at Tulane.

Aaron Bryant’s job

After concluding his football career, Aaron B. pursued a career in software sales. In 2015, he graduated from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business with Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing and Business Management. According to his LinkedIn profile, his most recent job was at Paycor in San Diego, which concluded in March 2023. Aaron also maintains an Instagram page related to real estate, suggesting his involvement in that field in San Diego as well.

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: How far does Aaron make it?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Aaron B. is one of the final four contestants of Season 20 of The Bachelorette. That means that Charity will visit his family in the Hometown Dates, but it’s unclear if he is one of the three finalists or the final pick.