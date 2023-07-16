The time has come for another episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette, where our lead lady, Charity Lawson, will embark on her quest to find true love alongside her remaining 10 suitors. With the stakes growing higher, all the contestants are vying for a rose.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 free online on Fubo in the US]

In this upcoming episode, according to ABC’s official logline, Charity and the men will visit the charming town of Stevenson, Washington. The episode will feature two intimate one-on-one dates and several exciting group dates, which will include adrenaline-filled activities such as bungee jumping.

However, the journey to love is never without its twists, and as the cocktail party unfolds, tensions rise, leading to dramatic moments among the contestants. Do you want to know what will happen? Here we got the best spoilers for the episode.

The Bachelorette Week 4 Spoilers: Who goes home?

According to Reality Steve, on Week 4 there are four guys who will be going home. With only ten men remaining, this would mean that six men will be still part of the season. So, that would also mean that we’re getting closer to the Hometown Dates. The four men leaving on Monday, July 17th are:

Brayden Bowers (Sent home on group date)

Caleb Balgaard

John Buresh

Michael Barbour

Remember that you can watch The Bachelorette 2023 on Mondays at 9 pm (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream the episoded on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. All the episodes are available the following day on Hulu.