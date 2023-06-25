It’s almost time for the 20th season of The Bachelorette, featuring Charity Lawson as the lead. She was the fourth finalist on Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. If you want to know all the spoilers from the premiere, we’ve got you covered. But, here is a deeper look at what’s going to happen during the whole season.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 on FUBO free online]

At 27 years old, Charity has captured the hearts of fans since her first appearance in the franchise. Prior to the start of her season, she spoke to ET and expressed her readiness to fall in love once again, open to forming a deep connection with any of the 25 contestants vying for her affection.

Charity didn’t hold back her excitement, revealing that she was particularly taken with the men who will be competing for her love. The diverse group of contestants includes a professional wrestler, a yacht captain and more. So, who gets far on Season 20 of The Bachelorette? Here’s what we know.

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: The guys that make it far on Season 20

As always, Reality Steve has been revealing all the details of the upcoming season. However, not everything we know is “unofficial.” For example, this year, production revealed exclusively to People that they filmed part of the season in Fiji,and Reality Steve confirmed that it was for the Fantasy Suites.

Of course, we also know the four names of the guys who get into the coveted hometown dates? According to Reality Steve, Charity’s final four men are Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner. However, who will win The Bachelorette?

So far, we don’t know. But Reality Steve already reported who (maybe) didn’t win: Aaron. Per the expert, he pointed out that Aaron had been seen at a yacht party in San Diego, supported by “numerous Instagram stories.” Reality Steve believes that this indicates an early return from filming.

He said: “I think it’s safe to say that Aaron didn’t win. In fact, I will say: Aaron didn’t win. Because even if he did win, he would have been able to stay there a few extra days.” If we follow this line of reasoning, it suggests that Charity’s final choice would be between Dotun and either Joey or Xavier, depending on who else was present in Fiji.