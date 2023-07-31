As Season 20 of The Bachelorette nears its conclusion, viewers and fans can’t wait to know who will be Charity Lawson’s final pick. However, first come the Hometown Dates, then the Overnight Dates and finally the three-hour finale special.

The season began with 25 hopeful men competing for Charity’s heart, but this season has been a whirlwind of emotions and surprises… And one of the fastest yet. At the moment, only four contenders remain to win her affection: Aaron Bryant, Dotun Obuleko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner.

So, the upcoming crucial weeks promise even more excitement as the series progresses to its epic conclusion. The question on everyone’s mind is: Who will be the lucky man chosen by Charity? Well, we’ve got all the spoilers!

The Bachelorette 2023: Who is Charity Lawson’s winner?

According to the king of spoilers, Reality Steve, Charity’s final three will be: Xavier, Joey and Dotun. That means that Aaron will be eliminated at the Rose Ceremony of the Hometown Dates.

Meanwhile, in the Overnight Dates, Xavier will be eliminated. However, Reality Steve doesn’t know if it will happen during his date or at the Rose Ceremony. That leads to Joey and Dotun as the final two, and Charity will pick… Dotun! And, according to his sources, the pair is still happy and engaged.

You can watch The Bachelorette on ABC on Mondays at 8 PM, but you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. All the episodes are also available on Hulu the following day.