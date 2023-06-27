The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: Who is Brayden Bowers and how far does he make it?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette has officially begun, and fans got to watch the first night in the massion. Lead Charity Lawson finally met her 25 contestants, and one lucky guy got the First Impression Rose: Brayden Bowers. Here, check out more about him, including spoilers.

[Watch The Bachelorette free online on FUBO]

During the June 26 premiere of The Bachelorette, viewers got to watch how Brayden and Charity hit it off almost instantly. He began his Bachelorette journey on a memorable note after sharing a kiss with Lawson, 27, at the Bachelor Mansion.

However, the kiss was watched by other contestants, who weren’t too thrilled about it. It led to a little bit of drama as some of the other men thought he was feeling “cocky.” But Charity didn’t mind, and she still gave him the FIR.

The Bachelorette: All you need to know about Brayden Bowers

Brayden is from San Diego, California. However, per US Weekly, he also called Santa Barbara, California, a “home away from home” in a May 2022 Instagram post. He works as a travel nurse.

Per Style Caster, Brayden also has in his LinkedIn page that he worked as a licensed practical nurse with the United States Army, which he left in May 2023. He also graduated from Palomar College with a degree in biology, as well as received his nursing license from the Texas Board of Nursing in 2018.

What happens to Brayden on The Bachelorette 2023? Spoilers!

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Brayden participated in a one-on-one date in Week 3 and two group dates in Weeks 2 and 4 of The Bachelorette Season 20. Unfortunately, he was eliminated during a group date in Week 4.

His elimination could have been confirmed through a video posted on The Bachelorette’s Instagram account in June 2023, where Charity is seen telling him (?) to “Get up and leave.”