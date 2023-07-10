The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: Who is Dotun Obuleko and how far does he make it?

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is underway and there are already a few men that have caught her attention. While there’s still more weeks to go in order to know who the lead will pick, we got a good feeling about Dotun Obuleko.

Dotun hasn’t had a one-on-one date with Charity, yet. However, according to spoilers from Reality Steve, he will enjoy some alone time with the leading lady and he is one to watch during the show.

So far, some of the guys who seem frontrunners are Brayden Bowers, Joey Graziadei, or Spencer Storbeck and Aaron Bryant. But, here, check out more about Dotun, such as his profile and how far he goes in the show, according to Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette: Dotun’s Age and Height

As per ABC, Dotun is 30 years old, placing him in the middle range of the men participating in this season of The Bachelorette. He is a few years older than 27-year-old Charity. According to Hidden Remote, Dotun is 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Dotun’s Education

Dotun had a successful track and field career at Chico State University, where he earned the distinction of being a two-time All-American athlete. He completed his studies in Nutrition and Food Science, graduating from Chico State University in 2018, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. Dotun also pursued further education and holds a Master’s degree in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine from the University of Western States.

Dotun’s Professional Life

Currently residing in Brooklyn, Dotun works as an integrative medicine specialist, owning his own company called DTP Fitness, which he launched in 2020, according to ABC. His professional experience extends to performance coaching, nutrition, and related fields.

What is Dotun’s Instagram?

Dotun is active solely on Instagram among various social media platforms, and you can follow him @do.ol. Despite having around 800 followers at the time of writing, it is expected that his following will grow significantly in the near future.

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: How far does Dotun make it?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Dotun is one of the final four contestants of Season 20 of The Bachelorette. That means that Charity will visit his family in the Hometown Dates, but it’s unclear if he is one of the three finalists or the final pick.