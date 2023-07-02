Charity Lawson will continue her journey on Season 20 of The Bachelorette with new dates, fun challenges and more drama. The show will come back this Monday (July 3th) with its second episode, and we already know some things that will happen.

According to the official ABC logline, Charity will have a one-on-one date in which she will be driving around Los Angeles and enjoying a private concert. The second week will also feature the “annual dodge bowl” competition, narrated by host Jesse Palmer and guest Liz Habib.

Also, Season 19 leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will appear in the episode, and will help Charity with her dates. ABC also teases “drama” with one contestant during a party. So, what will happen in the second episode? Here, check out everything we know.

The Bachelorette 2023 Spoilers: What happens on Week 2?

According to Reality Steve spoilers, per Stylecaster, one of the contestants that received a rose in a one-on-one date was Aaron Bryant. The date was driving around in a convertible and private concert at Los Angeles Theater.

Reality Steve also revealed the guys who will be on the group dates. The first group will be going to the Hollywood Sign, and consists of: Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaar, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, John Buresh, Kaleb Kim, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Xavier Bonner.

Meanwhile, the second group will participate in a “Longest kiss competition.” The contestants are Joey Graziadei, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Michael Barbour, Spencer Storbeck, Warwick Reider. The winner will be Joey.

On the other hand, the guys who will say goodbye to the show are: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim and Spencer Storbeck.