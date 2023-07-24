Season 20 of The Bachelorette is underway with Charity Lawson as lead. After capturing hearts as a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, Charity’s journey continues and it’s almost time to watch if she finally finds the man of her dreams in the reality TV show.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 free online on FUBO in the US]

After several weeks of dating and drama, the fan-favorite contestant has narrowed her initial pool of 25 men to only a few, and things are getting serious for all involved. The 27-year-old is ready to meet the families of her potential suitors, which is always a pivotal moment.

However, the show has departed from the usual schedule, making this season shorter than usual. So, here, check out when are the Hometown Dates and everything we know about what’s next on The Bachelorette 2023.

When are the Hometown Dates airing?

The Hometown Dates episode of Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air next week, on Monday, July 31. From now on, the show will air at 8 PM (ET) and will end at 10 PM (ET). So, Charity will be visiting the towns of her four remaining contestants.

According to Reality Steve, the four lucky men to get into that instance are:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine consultant from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Remember that you can watch The Bachelorette on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can access the trial if you sign up using the link above, and you will find the show under the TV section of the platform.