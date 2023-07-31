Season 20 of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end, and viewers will finally learn how everything unfolds for lead Charity Lawson and her suitors. After the Hometown Dates, it will be the time for the Fantasy Suites dates and the big finale.

This season, Charity started with 25 men vying for her affection. However, it has been one of the fastest seasons, even after Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, which many fans said was “rushed.”

However, there’s still plenty of time to watch some more drama unfold, especially in the upcoming crucial weeks. So, if you want to know when the big finale of Season 20 of The Bachelorette is, keep reading.

When is The Bachelorette 2023 finale?

The 20th season of The Bachelorette will end on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 with a three-hour finale special. That will also include the “After the Rose Special,” as ABC has lately combined the formats of the finale and the tell-all.

Meanwhile, the “Men Tell All” will air on Aug. 14, 2023, just a week after the Overnight Dates. So far, the four men remaining on the show are: Aaron Bryant, Dotun Obuleko, Joey Graziadei and Xavier Bonner.

You can watch The Bachelorette on ABC on Mondays at 8 PM, but you can also live stream it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. All the episodes are also available on Hulu the following day.