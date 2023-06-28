The Bachelorette 2023: Who is Spencer Storbeck and how far does he make it?

Charity Lawson has officially started her journey as The Bachelorette in Season 20 of the reality TV show. During the premiere, she met the 25 men that will try to win her heart this time. Among them, there’s Spencer Storbeck and the First Impression Rose winner, Brayden Bowers.

Spencer made an impression, for better or for worse. To many viewers, he was too awkward in his interactions with the Bachelorette. To be fair, he was clearly nervous, even during their first encounter when he tried to teach her the “kick your opponent in the nuts” move (without much success).

Later that night, he revealed to Charity that he was a single dad, as that “could be a dealbreaker.” However, she responded very well and he was visibly relieved. So, here’s everything we know about this contestant, including how far he goes.

Spencer Storbeck from The Bachelorette 2023

Spencer is a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, California. According to his LinkedIn, he currently works as the Sales Director of the Sleep Division at Panthera Dental. He describes his company as “designs, manufactures, and markets dental prosthetics, implantology, and sleep breathing disorder solutions using a cutting-edge CAD/CAM process and superior quality material.”

Among his fun facts, there are: his hero is Anthony Bourdain, he likes to read Jack Kerouac novels and he dreams of running for political office one day to help his community. So, how far does he make it into the show?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers: How far does Spencer make it?

According to Reality Steve, per Style Caster, Spencer went on no one-on-one dates and one group date in Week 2 of The Bachelorette Season 20. However, he was sent home at the second Rose Ceremony.