The Bachelorette finale is almost here. However, the ending of the season will bring more drama as an ex-girlfriend of Gabby Windey's last man, Erich Schwer, is coming forward with some allegations about him.

The Bachelorette 2022 finale is almost here. Fans have waited patiently to know how the season is going to end. After the first part of the finale event, the two leads have only one guy standing: Gabby has Erich and Rachel has Tino. However, new information might change how things end.

This season, the girls have been on a roller coaster ride. Fans have noticed how the girls have cried a lot this season, with several rejects and drama in every episode. Also, one of the contestants, Nate Mitchell, was accused of cheating and lying about his daughter in a relationship prior to the show.

While Erich seems like a good and mature guy, and has treated Gabby with respect, an ex-girlfriend has come forward with troublesome allegations about his character. Here, check out all we know about this situation before the big finale and the After Rose special.

The Bachelorette: What is happening with Erich Schwer?

Fan account @bachelornation.scoop made public that Erich’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Kaylor, came forward about Erich’s “true character” and shared some screenshots with text messages between them. The basics are: Erich had a girlfriend before going into The Bachelorette and broke things off to go on the show to start a new path on his career.

Reality Steve also confirmed the story and contacted Kaylor. She says that Erich only told her about the show only two weeks prior, and he then sent her a dozen roses 2 days before he left for filming. According to her, he last contacted the night before the premiere, wishing her the best.

According to Reality Steve, she “understands that was not a text to try and win her back because there hadn’t been any contact from mid-May until then, and hasn’t been any contact since. That text was seemingly something to soften the blow for what was to come since he knew he’d ended up with Gabby.”

Schwer was also in hot water after pictures of him as a teenager doing blackface were made public. He apologized for it on an Instagram post, saying that he “will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”