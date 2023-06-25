The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: What happens and who gets the first impression rose?

The Bachelorette is back with its 20th season led by Charity Lawson, who was the fourth finalist during Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. If you want to know what happens during episode 1, keep reading our spoilers!

Lawson, 27, has been a fan-favorite since her first appearance in the franchise. Before her season began, she spoke to ET and told them that she was “ready to fall back into love” with any of her 25 contestants.

She also told the outlet that she was “definitely smitten” with the men that will be competing for her love. The full list of contestants include a pro wrestler, yacht captain, and even two single dads. But who will get the first impression rose? Here’s what we know about the premiere.

The Bachelor 2023 premiere spoilers: Who gets the first impression rose?

According to the ABC press release regarding the premiere of The Bachelorette, one of the surprises of the night will be the appearance of Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, who “makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn.”

According to Cheat Sheet, Charity hinted at the Country Music Awards that something big happened with John Buresh during the first night. “So, I’m gonna give little tidbits of little important or interesting things about some of them,” she told the camera, while standing in front of a poster board with the faces of many of the men from her season.

She then pointed to the face of contestant John Buresh. “Alright, first up,” she said. “This one, night one, you do not want to miss — at all,” she added. On the other hand, ET exclusively revealed that she kissed Brayden during the first night. So, the rumors pointed out that either of these two men got the first impression rose but it’s not confirmed.

