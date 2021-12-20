The Bacholerette season 18 is ending. However, fans start to think about the next season right away. Would Hannah Ann Sluss could be the next Bachelorette? Here's what the social media star have said.

Contestants of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette enter the show expecting to find love, and that’s not always the case. Sometimes they even end with their hearts broken and, if we talk about heart-wrenching moments, who could ever forget Hannah Ann Sluss' break up with Peter Weber.

If you don’t remember or didn’t watch season 24 of the show, Sluss won and Weber, who was the bachelor, proposed to her. However, Weber called off their engagement because he still had feelings for runner-up, Madison Prewett.

Sluss has been a fan favorite for the way she handled everything. Now, the 25-year-old model and influencer has won a loyal following in her social media and, while she was linked to NFL player Mason Rudolph, she could still return to the show.

Would Hannah Ann Sluss return to The Bachelor franchise?

According to CheatSheet, Sluss could be considered by the producers to come back to star as the Bachelorette or even participate on Bachelor in Paradise. However, the social media star isn’t sure to come back to the franchise.

“I think anytime you’re putting yourself out there again, you know, it’s a risk, but you have to just have faith that you’re gonna make it through it … after what I’ve been through, I’m not afraid of anything when it comes to dating," she said to US Weekly back in September.

In the interview, the former Bachelor contestant confessed that the “show was very stressful." She also said she feels she’s on her “third life living in Los Angeles, being single and kind of just making the most out of this new life.” So, maybe, it’s still a possibility.