The Bacheloretter 2023 spoilers: Who is Joey Graziadei and how far does he make it?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is officially underway, and Charity Lawson has many great choices from her pool of men. After two episodes, some of the contestants have left an impression, including Joey Graziadei.

[Watch The Bachelorette 2023 online free on Fubo]

Joey was one of the men that had an one-on-one date with Charity, and he managed to get a rose from the lead. He even got to kiss her, and it seems like the pair are hitting off. Of course, there’s still a lot of season ahead, so anything can happen.

However, if you’re interested in knowing more about Joey and how far does he make it, don’t miss this article with all we know about him. Here, you will get information about his job, his Instagram and spoilers. Check it ou!

Joey Graziadei’s job, tennis career and bio

Joey grew up in Royersford, Pennsylvania. He is 27 years old. He graduated from West Chester University, where he played college tennis and majored in communication and media studies, in 2017.

He currently lives in Hawaii and teaches tennis for a living. However, before pursuing a career teaching tennis, he lived in Nashville and worked for a sales development rep for a construction company, per his LinkedIn.

Per Bustle, Joey is a certified United States Professional Tennis Association “lifestyle and experience ambassador” for Kukui’ula Development Co. in Koloa. That means he engages and “builds relationships with members,” doing activities such as ocean activities, tennis, pickleball, golf, hiking, and more.

Joey Graziadei Bachelorette Spoilers: How far does he make it?

Per Reality Steve, Charity and Joey were on a one-on-one date in New Orleans on April 6, after which he reportedly received a rose securing his place as one of the new Bachelorette’s four Hometown Dates. So, he is for sure, one of Charity’s final four.