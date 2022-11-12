The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is Joe Barton's British TV hit for Netflix and so far it's been nothing but good. Here, check out if the supernatural romantic drama will get a second season.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Will there be a second season of the Netflix series?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is the new Netflix fiction that has enchanted fans, with that supernatural touch very much in the style of Shadowhunters. The show, based on the YA trilogy, Half Bad by Sally Green has had a strong start in the streaming platform's success stats. So... will we see a second season?

The story follows Nathan, the illegitimate son of a dangerous witch, who after being discovered is monitored by the Fairborn Witch Council for the first 16 years of his life for fear that he might be like his father. As the conflict between the Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches intensifies, the young boy becomes the target of a modern-day witch hunt.

The drama has romantic overtones and plenty of action scenes, which is seen to have caught the attention of the audience. Some fans have already given joint names to the couples that have developed in the series, which has only eight episodes. Director and actor Andy Serkis was one of the executive producers.

Will there be a second season of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

There is still no confirmation from Netflix, as the show was launched relatively recently, on October 28. So normally executives should conduct an analysis to see how well the series did and if it is worth continuing with the project.

The story, based on the Half Bad trilogy of books by Sally Green, has material to continue adapting, so the decision only depends on the success of the new fiction production.

What could happen in the second season?

Cosmopolitan UK spoke with the cast of the series and they shared several ideas about what could happen in a new season. Isobel Jesper Jones said, "I want a showdown between Gabriel and Jessica. Not even a confrontation, I just want a weird scene..... I don't know what Jessica would do with Gabriel".

While Nadia Parkes replied "I wonder if she would try to shape-shift into him. Emilien has made up some crazy stuff". On the other hand, Emilien Vekemans stated "I have great ideas. I think a lot of people underestimate my ideas. But, yes, I have some ideas about how my parents could be cute, and there's one The whole episode where I'm just looking for my parents".

Who will be in the cast of season 2?

It is estimated that in case there is a new installment, the main protagonists are going to be back once again. This means that Jay Lycurgo will return as Nathan Byrn, Nadia Parkes as Annalise O'Brien, Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel, Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica Byrn, David Gyasi as Marcus Edge and Róisín Murphy as Mercury.