The man who played The Penguin in Tim Burton’s second film about the DC superhero liked the latest version of the villain in Matt Reeves’ movie. Check out what Danny DeVito had to say about Collin Farrell’s performance in ‘The Batman’.

Taking Batman to the big screen has never been an easy task, especially after Cristopher Nolan set the bar so high. Zack Snyder’s attempt to lead a new franchise of the DC character failed, so Matt Reeves had a lot to prove with his version.

‘The Batman’, however, has certainly lived up to the expectations, and Reeves received a lot of praise for his original approach of the superhero. The story had an intriguing – and unexplored – angle, while the entire cast seemed to fit perfectly in this film.

Not only Robert Pattinson or Zoe Kravitz have been outstanding in their respective roles, but also the villains. Paul Dano played a superb Riddler, while Colin Farrell brought an interesting version of The Penguin that earned him new fans. Danny DeVito might be one of them, despite he prefers Tim Burton’s film.

Danny DeVito praises Colin Farrell’s Penguin, but prefers 'Batman Returns'

“Yes, I did. I thought Colin did a great job,” DeVito told TheWrap when asked if he watched the latest Batman movie. “Certainly a different milieu. I think it was a more edgy, serious, gangster-y Batman. Of course there’s three Italians who are bad guys in it, the Falcones (laughs).

“But I feel like in terms of the performances, I thought Colin – who is a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in that. You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it.”

Farrell will certainly be glad to hear those words, as they come from a man who knows what is like to play Oswald Cobblepot. DeVito, however, is still a bigger fan of the gothic, dark approach of ‘Batman Returns’.

“My feeling of comparing the two movies, I’m like a Tim Burton fan,” DeVito said. “I like the whimsical, the operatic, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throws me off a bridge (laughs). That makes me smile. So it’s a different situation, but I did watch the movie.”

Of course, these are always hard comparisons to make as we’re talking about different films, with different angles and in different eras. What most of us can agree on is that ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘The Batman’ are among the best movies ever made about the DC superhero.