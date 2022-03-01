Robert Pattinson’s take of The Batman will hit theaters on Friday, March 4 and fans are ready to enjoy a new version of the Caped Crusader, which has been inspired by neo-noir films. Here, check out which ones.

‘The Batman’ will officially hit theaters this Friday (March 4) and fans will finally watch what kind of Dark Knight Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and company have crafted for the 10th solo live-action movie about Gotham’s vigilante. And, so far, it seems like it hasn’t disappointed.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes with 90% after 144 reviews. Critics have praised the cast, with special mentions to Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as The Riddler and The Penguin. Also, many have pointed out that the movie really is darker than ‘The Dark Knight’ and “unsettling.”

As Robert Pattinson, who has also received praise for his “tortured” version of Bruce Wayne, said earlier, many critics have also said that the tone of the movie feels unique, especially as Reeves showcased Batman’s dtective habilities with a neo-noir movie. Check out which films critics are comparing The Batman to and how to watch them.

Five films Matt Reeves honors in 'The Batman'

Se7en (1995)

Starring Morgan Freeman as the veteran Detective William Somerset and Brad Pitt as the newly transferred David Mills, this a classic neo-noir psychological crime thriller film directed by David Fincher. The two policemen had to catch a serial killer (Kevin Spacey), who targets people he thinks represents the seven capital sins. Reeves himself admitted that he used it as an inspiration, which it shows according to critics. You can watch it on Peacock (US).

Chinatown (1974)

Considered as one of the best scripts of all time, Chinatown is also one of the classic neo-noir films. Starring Jack Nicholson, the film follows how a private detective hired to expose an adulterer in 1930s Los Angeles suddenly finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder. You can watch it on Hulu, HBO Max.

Zodiac (2007)

It’s safe to say that Matt Reeves is a big fan of David Fincher’s work. This mystery thriller film has a fantastic cast (Jake Gyllenghal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downer Jr.) and it’s based on the non-fiction books written by Robert Graysmith about the Zodiac Killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Arena during the 60s-70s.

The Batman: The Long Halloween Part I and Part II (2021)

With The Batman being in production before these animated films came out, you can’t say they were inspirations but the comic series they’re based on certainly was a big part of Reeves' process, as it also served Christopher Nolan for this trilogy. You can watch them on HBO Max.

OldBoy (2003)

Per Variety, the action sequences on ‘The Batman’ resemble the practicality seen in Korean films like OldBoy. This action thriller film synopsis: “After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.” You can watch it on the Roku Channel.