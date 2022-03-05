The Batman has finally arrived in theaters and, it turns out, that fans have been digging the soundtrack of the movie. Here, check out the complete track list.

‘The Batman’ finally arrived in theaters and fans all around the world have enjoyed the latest adaptation of the Caped Crusader. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the movie has received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with more than 140 reviews, and getting an A- score from the audience in ScoreCinema, ‘The Batman’ has been praised for its darker, grittier version of Gotham’s most famous hero (or anti-hero, as just wish).

However, not only the performances from Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman or Paul Dano as a terrifying Riddler have captivated audiences, the cinematography (in charge of Greg Fraser), the score (from Michael Giacchino) and the soundtrack has also been praised by fans. Here, check out the full list of songs that appear in the movie.

The Batman Soundtrack: Complete tracklist

Matt Reeves did say that he was thinking of Kurt Cobain while writing the script, and that he actually wanted Pattinson's Bruce to resemble somehow the late Nirvana’s singer. So, it’s not strange that some of the band’s most iconic songs are featured in the film. The entire track list:

"Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert

"Something in the Way" by Nirvana

"Piano Concerto No. 5 In E Flat Major, Op. 73 ‘Emperor’ II. Adagio Un Poco Mosso" by Ludwig Van Beethoven

“Frisk” by Patrick Topping & Kevin Saunderson

“Tesla” by Corvad

“Hot 44” by Baauer

“Troop” by Peggy Gou

“Dido’s Lament” by Henry Purcell

“Requiem Op. 48 7. In Paradisum (I)” by Gabriel Fauré

“Darkroom” by Peggy Gou – Bruce (not Batman) next pays the Iceberg Lounge a visit. When he arrives, this second Peggy Gou track can be heard.

“I Have But One Heart” by Al Martino

“Dark” by Alesso

“Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu)” by Dean Martin

However, while there are incredible tracks, the themes that Michael Giachino created for the film are also unmatched. Giachino, whose most recent work is Spider-Man: No Way Home, created 29 tracks for the score, which you can listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.