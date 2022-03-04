Matt Reeves' dark and gritty ‘The Batman’ takes the Dark Knight to places we haven’t seen before on the big screen while staying very true to the comics of the late 80’s and early 90’s. Not without its flaws it is a very good starting point for future films.

Matt Reeves pulled no punches in The Batman, a dark, urban, noir style film that brings the Dark Knight to one of its most realistic interpretations ever on the big screen. After the failed projects that were Batman vs Superman and the Justice League, Warner Brothers once again gave its prize asset to a director that likes to take things to a limit and the end result was a Batman interpretation that may not be easy to digest but has us craving for more.

Robert Pattinson plays the most socially distant and broken Bruce Wayne we have ever seen, Christian Bale touched on this but never truly dived into it. Where Bale’s Wayne in the end was searching for hope, Pattinson’s is a Bruce Wayne at a crossroads, not truly knowing if his other persona is doing any good in the streets of Gotham, while as his billionaire self he is reclusive and almost absent from the real world. Zoë Kravitz is almost the mirror image of the Catwoman Frank Miller envisioned in Batman: Year One, the films bible so to speak, while Paul Dano plays a serial killer Riddler that takes his cue from the San Francisco murder that was known as the Zodiac Killer. Colin Farrell’s Penguin is what we have seen in the comics for a long time and is almost unrecognizable in his role.

The film is generally positive in almost all its aspects, from style, story, acting, but at times gets too bogged down in certain details that makes its running time of 2 hours 55 minutes unnecessary. Here is a spoiler review of The Batman, a film that worked hard and gets a three out of five stars review - ***

The Batman Plot

Matt Reeves did himself a huge favor by pulling a Star Wars, he did not get tied up with exposition, but rather straight to the story. The audience is quickly thrown into the cesspool that is Gotham City without the need to retell Batman’s origin story yet again. Where Batman Begins did the best job of tying in Batman’s origin to a central plot, The Batman knows 99% of its audience knows how Bruce Wayne became Batman and gives us a Batman who has been at it for two years.

If there is one thing that Reeves' interpretation of Batman is different from anyone’s to date, is he truly took the character down to a real-world level. The style of the film is somber, gritty, with a Se7en/ The Crow like quality that makes the film standout. The audience is in a dark place, and it is where this Batman operates. When the Riddler leaves his first clue we see Batman getting to work, establishing quickly his almost 2 year working relationship with James Gordon.

As the Riddler begins his killing spree, Batman is every bit as a detective that we have seen in the comics, using all his intellect to try and stop the serial killer. Reeves does an excellent job in balancing the physical brute force of Batman and his intelligent mind. Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle is the perfect partner to Batman in their search for the truth not only of who is the Riddler but the level of corruption in Gotham city.

As the film progresses Reeves ties in every character to the central plot, which is the exposure of Gotham’s dirtiest through the sick mind of a serial killer. The movie paces well in telling the story but at times gets too stuck on the somberness of the city. When Riddler is caught there is still a good 30 minutes where Reeves focuses on the biggest supporting character of the movie, Gotham City, the film gets a bit too epic in its ending but in the end provides the audience with the need to want to see more.

It is important to note that Reeves take on Batman is the most adult take we have seen, while Christopher Nolan did a fantastic job of making the Dark Knight operate in a real world, Nolan still made sure to pull away from getting too gritty, where Reeves went all in, in all honesty this is not a Batman film you take your kids to see it’s geared towards a 15 and up audience. Gotham has been portrayed as dark before, but Reeves shows Gotham as a true cesspool, with lots of drugs and scenes that include prostitution.

The Batman acting

The acting is five stars, everyone in the movie is a bit sociopathic, and you would have to be, one guy is fighting crime in a Bat suit, the lead female is working and living in a cesspool world where it’s dog eat dog, the only good cop is sick of all the corruption, the next big gangster has a face that’s been through a few wars, and the film's main villain is an intelligent loner with serious neglect issues. There is no time for that pun, or funny moment, they are in a serious world with serious consequences.

Robert Pattinson speaks very little in the movie, as he should, Batman talks when it’s absolutely necessary, and Bruce Wayne is so alone in the world his only true down to earth human reactions and conversations are with Alfred, who truly knows him.

Paul Dano is your typical serial killer, immersed in his “work of art” to finally stand out after a lifetime of neglect and being looked over.

Everyone has their moment to showcase their talents, even John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Maybe only Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth is only there as a plot device, and we get a few good scenes between him and Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

The Batman style

Batman: Year One is the central bible of the movie, it’s the world that comic imagined for Gotham City and Batman brought to life. Matt Reeves use of color is perfect, dark shade with specific bright colors of red. It’s very similar to the style used in Batman The Animated Series, as if the movie was filmed on dark film where the color rounds out the shapes.

The music is gritty and almost cut up, it provides a perfect backdrop, with a mix of Nirvana at the start and end of the film. It’s a bit surreal to hear a Nirvana song in a Batman movie but it works.

The Batman final verdict

The film gets a 3 out of 5 stars, because while imaginative and different, at times we get the feeling that we have been here before. It could be the oversaturation of comic book movies, or that Se7en and Zodiac are much more interesting films to explore the same subject matter.

It’s an adult Batman, a much more grittier Batman, and maybe the most somber Batman we have ever seen. The film works on many levels. Its biggest flaw at times may be taking itself too seriously at times, but comic book fans clamor for these films to be taken seriously, at times too seriously than they should.

In the end we are too familiar with these characters by now that there really isn’t that surprise that a film like Se7en could have. It may not be the best Batman movie made, that still belongs to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, but The Batman is one of the best interpretations of Batman, and it is a series of films that we all believe will get better with time.