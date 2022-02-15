The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, will hit theaters next month and fans have been speculating about the plot. Despite having three iconic villains with Catwoman, The Riddler and The Penguin, many believe that the Court of Owls could be hinted.

In less than 20 days, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters for the 11th solo live-action movie of the Caped Crusader. This time, we are going to watch Bruce Wayne fighting three of Batman's iconic villains: Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and The Riddler (Paul Dano).

While the movie hasn’t been released yet, it’s been hyped for the past year and it seems like Warner Bros. expect to be a success in the box office. Also, Reeves will also produce a spin-off series revolving around the Penguin and the director has teased that he plans, if everything goes right, to set a Universe around this film.

Pattinson, 35, has also shared during the promotion interviews that he would like to do a sequel, even a trilogy as he thinks the character has room to grow. That’s why many fans think that this incarnation of the Caped Crusader can set the ground for the Court of Owls to appear sometime in the future. Here, check out what theories are circulating.

The Batman 2022: Who are the Court of Owls and can they appear in the new movie?

Both Pattinson and Reeves have teased that this won’t be an origin story for Batman, and it seems like the main villain will be Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. However, some aspects of the trailer, like that card with the owl, have fans speculating about the Court of Owls.

The Court of Owls debuted in 2011, as part of The New 52, and they are a secret society that consists of Gotham's elite, which operates part of the city’s corruption from the shadows. As the movie already has three villains, it’s quite unlikely that the group will have a great part in the film. However, it could be teased for a potential sequel.

The trailer also hints that Bruce Wayne’s family will be involved in The Riddler’s conspiracy. This also could be linked to the Court of Owls, as the Wayne family is partly connected to their storyline. Alan Wayne (Bruce's great-grandfather) was murdered by the Court after trying to make changes to the infrastructure of Gotham City.

With Pattinson already saying that he would like to fight the group in a sequel, it seems like fans have plenty of hope to see this storyline unfolding. The Batman will hit theaters March 4, and it’s expected to be the best opening for a Batman movie ever.