The director and producer of the new film of the Dark Night, Matt Reeves, leaked the possibility of having more films, series, and spin-offs of The Batman version of Robert Pattinson. Get to know how the Batverse could be.

The euphoria for one of the most iconic superheroes of all time has returned with the release of The Batman, the film starring British actor Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. Precisely, the latter talked about the possibility of the Twilight actor being the center of a Batverse with several movies, TV series, and spin-offs.

So far, it is known that there are two confirmed products that would begin to swell the Batverse that is intended to be created around Robert Pattinson. These will address the stories around the Gotham Police and the also iconic villain who torments the life of the city and The Batman: Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin.

What is also a fact is that everything involving The Batman allows for multiple storylines that can keep fans hooked on this character in the DC Comics Universe. Just as Christian Bale marked an era with several movies about the iconic bat, Robert Pattinson could be the next to take the baton.

The Batverse, the fans' wish that may come true

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Reeves shared his yearning to mark an era with Robert Pattinson as The Batman, and this would only be possible through the creation of a Batverse, an idea that the director, producer, and writer plans to turn into reality.

“What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.” said Reeves.

In addition to the aforementioned stories about the Gotham police and Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin, there is one character from The Batman that has always been appealing to fans, and that is Selena Kyle, better known as Catwoman. Reeves also spoke out on the matter.

"I’ve talked to the HBO Max folks. What we’re really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas for things we want to do, and for sure we want Selena to continue…We’re talking about a lot of things, but all of it depends on…we’re about to release this movie, and it comes down to how people receive it.”, stated Matt Reeves for Comic Book Resources.

More ideas to expand Robert Pattinson's Batverse as The Batman

The website Spoiler Bolavip created a rather interesting list of possible storylines that could nurture Robert Pattinson's Batverse. All of them are based on characters close to The Batman that could be played by young stars from both the world of cinema and the series and programs of the various streaming platforms.

The Batman's partner in a thousand battles is undoubtedly The Robin, who could be perfectly well embodied by the charismatic Tanner Buchanan from the Cobra Kai series. The next story to tackle would be Batgirl, the heroine of police chief James Gordon's family, a challenge that Zoe Saldana could face in a good way.