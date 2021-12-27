Matt Reeves' take on 'The Batman' will feature Robert Pattinson as the cape-crusader with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle. Here, check out the release date for the movie in theaters and on streaming on HBO Max.

It’s almost time to meet another version of the caped crusader in ‘The Batman’, the newest film adaptation of the hero. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who also was behind the ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’, and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

The film will also focus on Seline Kyle/Catwoman, interpreted by Zoë Kravitz, with the duo having to fight Paul Dano's Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. So far, the two trailers and one teaser, has shown that the film is going for a noir style, telling the first years of Gotham's most famous vigilante.

While there’s been several film adaptations of the Batman in recent years, notably Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Ben Affleck’s take in the DC universe, fans still want to see what Reeves’ and Pattinson’s take on the character will be. Here, check out the release date.

When does The Batman come out? Release date for theaters and streaming services

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of next year, and it is set to have a successful box office run, with the theaters recovering after two years of pandemic, as Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown.

On the other hand, it’s been confirmed that the film will premiere on HBO Max just 46 days after it’s theater release. Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, announced: “Think about when movies appeared on HBO: eight to nine months after the theatrical release. Batman will appear on the 46th on HBO Max. That's a big change from where things were in 2018, 2017 and 2016.”

Of course, that means that streaming is just gaining space in the industry, as these last two years have confirmed. While we have to wait for the audience response, so far, it seems like Warner is betting big on this new version, with two spin-offs already confirmed: a series about the Gotham Police Department and another focused on the Penguin, starring Colin Farrell.