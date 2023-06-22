The Bear: How many episodes does Season 2 have and where to watch them online?

The Bear is one of the series that has revolutionized the audience. The big day has finally arrived and the new episodes, which make up the second season, are now available to play.

The FX production continues the story from where the first installment left off. This one portrays what happens after Carmy’s decision to close the store to open a new restaurant, along with her colleagues, Sydney and Richie.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri also return in their iconic roles. Here, check how many new episodes there are and where to watch them…

How many episodes of The Bear season 2 are there?

The second season is composed of 10 episodes in total and they were all released together, so there is no need to wait to know the conclusion. Here, check out what each of them is called:

Beef – Directed by Christopher Storer Pasta – Directed by Christopher Storer Sundae – Directed by Joanna Calo Honeydew – Directed by Ramy Youssef Pop – Directed by Joanna Calo Fishes – Directed by Christopher Storer Forks – Directed by Christopher Storer Bolognese – Directed by Christopher Storer Omelette – Directed by Christopher Storer The Bear – Directed by Christopher Storer

Where and how to watch The Bear in streaming

Both the first season and the new episodes are available for streaming on the Hulu platform in the United States. For the rest of the world, they are available on Star on Disney+.